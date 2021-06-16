KTVE/KARD’s own Chelsea Williams wins award from the Louisiana Press Association

KTVE/KARD — The Louisiana Press Association recently released their list of award-winning newspapers from across the state.

Our very own Chelsea Williams was named the 3rd place winner in the category of Best Sports Story for an article she wrote in The Gramblinite, the official newspaper of Grambling State University.

Chelsea Williams

Her article, titled “Mr. Excitement” encourages players to take advantage of SWAC football shift to spring, focuses on former GSU running back turned NFL star, Martez Carter, or “Mr. Excitement.”

Carter used his down time from the pandemic to visit GSU, encouraging the current running backs and giving them tips to succeed on the field.

Williams was there to cover it, writing a detailed and informative article that garnered the attention of the Louisiana Press Association.

We at KTVE/KARD offer her a hearty congratulations and are very proud to have her here with us, putting her writing skills to good use daily, bringing you all the news from the ArkLaMiss!