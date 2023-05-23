WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE/KARD’s 5th Annual Homeless Veterans Food Drive has officially begun. NBC 10’s Sidney Lain and Abby Price share an update with viewers in the video above on how the food drive is going so far.

Donations for the food drive will be accepted until June 13, 2023. Donors are asked to donate nonperishable food items or buy an $8 bag at one of the following locations of Mac’s Fresh Market: