WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE/KARD’s 5th Annual Homeless Veterans Food Drive has officially begun. NBC 10’s Sidney Lain and Abby Price share an update with viewers in the video above on how the food drive is going so far.

Donations for the food drive will be accepted until June 13, 2023. Donors are asked to donate nonperishable food items or buy an $8 bag at one of the following locations of Mac’s Fresh Market:

CityAddress
Monroe, La.1427 Winnsboro Road
Monroe, La.520 Lincoln Road
West Monroe, La.1065 Cheniere Drew Road
West Monroe, La.1530 Arkansas Road
Columbia, La. 7105 Highway 165