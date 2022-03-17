WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022 Louisiana Association Of Broadcasters awards are now officially over. Do you see these awards? Our stations took home 5 awards making this the most our station has ever seen.

We won, best newscast, station of the year, best reporter, best promotion, and best community service. After the awards show we spoke to our general manager Randy stone and our news director rick Boone. Take a listen.

“We obviously did well today, five awards from the LAB it’s the most in the history of our television station as since it’s signed on. I couldn’t be proud of every person at the station and the news department was awesome. We are station of the year,” says Randy Stone, KTVE/KARD General Manager.

“Reporter of the year. You know this has my name on it as reporter of the year even though I’m the news Director. We have great reporters at the station I’m definitely not one of them I’m an average one. This one goes to the entire news team not just one person, the entire news team is reporter of the year,” says Rick Boone, KTVE/KARD News Director.

We look forward to serving our Louisiana community for many years to come.