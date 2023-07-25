WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In efforts to show on-going support for Northeast Louisiana and South Arkansas, NBC 10 and FOX 14 have selected the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum as the recipient of a $7,500 donation from the Nexstar Charitable Foundation. The funds will assist with renovation costs for the museum’s new state-of-the-art location.

All of us at NBC 10 and Fox 14 are highly engaged in to helping our community thrive. We were proud to have given $5,000 to SOS Pets of Ouachita in 2021 to build a new animal shelter for Ouachita Parish – and now we are happy to provide $7,500 to the Children’s Museum. We continue to promote and share our community achievements and needs daily on Louisiana Living on Fox 14 M-Th 430-5pm and invite any organization to participate. KARD’s General Manager and Vice President, Randy Stone

We are so thankful to NBC10 FOX14 myarklamiss and the Nexstar Charitable Foundation for their commitment to the children and families in our region. This funding helps with the Relocation project to our new state-of-the-art museum that will focus on education, highlight the culture of northeast Louisiana, and share the amazing stories in this place we call home. Melissa Saye, director of the museum

The Nexstar Charitable Foundation was established in 1958 by Nexstar Media Group, Inc., the parent company of KARD. It distributes approximately $350,000 to a wide array of charitable and non-profit organizations each year.