WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From November 13, 2023, to December 13, 2023, KTVE/KARD will partner with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana for the 2023 Christmas Cheer Food Drive.

Donors are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items to their favorite participating school. Each school will have a food bin provided by the Food Bank of NELA. On December 13, 2023, Coca-Cola will pick up and deliver the food to the food bank where it will then be weighed, to see which school raised the most tonnage of food.

The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana will collect all of the food donated and distribute it to families in need of assistance. The following schools are participating in the food drive: