WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From November 13, 2023, to December 13, 2023, KTVE/KARD will partner with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana for the 2023 Christmas Cheer Food Drive.
Donors are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items to their favorite participating school. Each school will have a food bin provided by the Food Bank of NELA. On December 13, 2023, Coca-Cola will pick up and deliver the food to the food bank where it will then be weighed, to see which school raised the most tonnage of food.
The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana will collect all of the food donated and distribute it to families in need of assistance. The following schools are participating in the food drive:
|School
|Location
|Briarfield Academy
|Lake Providence, La.
|Morehouse Elementary School
|Bastrop, La.
|Calhoun Elementary School
|Calhoun, La.
|Carver Elementary School
|Monroe, La.
|J.S. Clark Magnet Elementary School
|Monroe, La.
|Clara Hall Accelerated School
|Monroe, La.
|Sallie Humble Elementary School
|Monroe, La.
|New Vision Learning Academy
|Monroe, La.
|Swartz Upper Elementary School
|Monroe, La.
|Crosely Elementary School
|West Monroe, La.
|Drew Elementary School
|West Monroe, La.
|Caldwell Parish Jr High School
|Columbia, La.
|Gilbert Jr High School
|Gilbert, La.
|Old Bethel Christian Academy
|Grayson, La.
|Neville Jr High School
|Monroe, La.
|East Ouachita Middle School
|Monroe, La.
|Richwood Middle School
|Monroe, La.
|Ouachita Junior High School
|Monroe, La.
|Good Hope Middle School
|West Monroe, La.
|West Ridge Middle School
|West Monroe, La.
|Woodlawn Junior High School
|West Monroe, La.
|Neville High School
|Monroe, La.
|Ouachita Christian School
|Monroe, La.
|River Oaks School
|Monroe, La.
|West Monroe High School
|West Monroe, La.