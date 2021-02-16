KTVE and KARD staff are dedicated to keeping viewers informed during the winter storm

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the temperatures plunge, we at KTVE and KARD are dedicated to keeping our viewers informed.

As we are getting our viewers through the storms, many of our friends and coworkers are working at the station 24 hours a day. Some of my coworkers have not been to their homes since the first ice pellet hit the ground.

We are all so lucky to work at a station where the management will allow many of us to bring our four legged friends with us.

We’re committed to getting our viewers through this storm safely, even if it means sleeping at the station.

