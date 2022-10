MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Krewe of Janus invites the community to join them for “Boo with the Krewe” on Monday, October 31, 2022. Kids can trick-or-treat through floats at the Krewe of Janus float den.

The event is scheduled to take place at 901 Louisville Ave, Monroe, LA, from 6 PM to 8 PM.