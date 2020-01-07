Krewe of Janus celebrates the start of Mardi Gras season with 12th night celebration

MONROE, La (01/06/20) — Today is the official start to the Mardi Gras season and the Krewe of Janus celebrated in style.

12th night originally celebrates the night that the wise men visited baby Jesus in Bethlehem. It also celebrates the end of the 12 days after Christmas, commonly known as the Christmas song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas”.

Krewe of Janus has been bringing Mardi Gras traditions to the twin cities since 1984 but didn’t start the 12th night celebration until a few years after. They were the founding Mardi Gras Krewe for Northeast Louisiana.

“Of course in 1984, no one up in North Louisiana knew anything about Mardi Gras,” said Janet Breard, Krewe of Janus Historian.

However, as soon as the 1984 parade started the Krewe of Janus knew they were in it for the long haul.

“We didn’t know if it would work or not and we rounded the corner on Deisard Street and there were people everywhere and we were like oh my gosh it’s really gonna happen,” said Breard.

12th night is the official end to the Christmas season and the beginning of the Mardi Gras season.

“It’s a way for us to kick off the season and we’ll start–our members will start meeting every Wednesday and we’ll just start having fun with what we have to do. We have a lot to prepare for. Have to get all of our floats in order and get everything in order for the parade and all that stuff,” said Breard.

At the 12th night celebration, the King and Queen revealed the costumes they created for this year’s parade.

“Oh we’re very excited. And as you can see around the room, the excitement is really building. It’s just an honor for us because as the King and Queen, we’re the face of the Krewe,” said Tony Adams and Donna Tolar, King and Queen.

Each year, the Krewe has a theme for the parade and this year it’s the Magic of Fairy Tales.

Krewe of Janus hopes to bring the Mardi Gras tradition to the twin cities for many years to come and continue to pass it down to the younger generations. Their Mardi Gras parade will be Saturday, February 15th.