Krewe of Janus cancels 2021 Mardis Gras Twelfth Night, Ball, and Parade

WEST MONROE, La. — The Krewe of Janus has canceled the 2021 Mardi Gras celebrations in the twin cities.

According to the Krewe, the 2021 Mardi Gras Twelfth Night, Ball, and Parade has been canceled after consultations with local government.

The Krewe of Janus, which was established in 1984, has been organizing a yearly Mardi Gras Parade in Monroe and West Monroe for over 35 years.