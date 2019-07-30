Kiroli Road to temporarily close due to Arkansas Road work

WEST MONROE, LA (7/30/19) – The Arkansas Road project will be causing some headaches in the not too distant future. At the stroke of midnight august first, drivers will have to find an alternate route to Kiroli Road.

While no repairs are being made,the department of transportation and development needs to complete scheduled construction on one of the multiple roundabouts being built. They’re specifically honing in on the roundabout near the intersection of Kiroli Road and Nichols Drive.

The contractor behind the construction will be working multiple crews, day and night, to help get the necessary work completed as quickly as possible. The work is expected to be completed over the next few weeks.

Residents and parents are concerned that the closure is going to cause more traffic headaches, especially as the school year begins

The Ouachita Parish School Board is working with Kiroli Elementary, parents and bus drivers to devise a plan ahead of time to get things running as soon as possible.

Some of the detours include north seventh street to whites ferry road to Ole D’Arbonne road. In the meantime, both DOTD and the Ouachita Parish School Board are asking motorists to be patient and cautious in this area.