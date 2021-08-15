Kids receive free school supplies and haircuts before going back to school

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) – kids are getting ready to go back to school, and this time

they will go back with a nice fresh hair cut and brand new school supplies.

“It really makes my heart smile inside” Says one of the organizers, and Henderson flower shop owner, Brittany Augurson.

Different agencies teamed up to provide over four hundred school supplies for the kids before going back to school.

“They have tablets, we have composition notebooks, we have pencils, we have erasers, rules,

pretty much all the basics you need for the upcoming school year.” Says Augurson.

And kids didn’t just leave with their bags full of supplies.

They also lined up for a free fresh haircut just in time for school.

“And my favourite event was when you get a free haircut where you can look fresh.” Says one student, Omaurien Campbell.

Derion Ford with Top Notch Kutz says he’s grateful to be able to use his passion

to help kids feel good about themselves on their first day back.

“Cutting hair is what i do and it’s just a passion of mine helping kids and talking to them

is one of the things that keep me going.” Says Ford.

Everyone was also able to enjoy some good hamburgers , hot dogs, chips and some refreshments to choose from. And parents say they couldn’t be happier to see the community give back in this way.

“I like coming out to these things. cuz they give you all kinds of stuff. It’s nice. I love it. I’m always in every single one of them.” Says one parent, Mandi Leeanne.

Some of the kids also said one of their favorite parts of the day was to enjoy the day with their friends and family and play with other kids before going back to school.