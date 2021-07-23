Kicking off the Opening Day Olympic Ceremonies at the Boys and Girls Club

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Opening Ceremonies for the 2020 Olympic games will be aired on KTVE. A program in West Monroe held Olympic Ceremonies of their own.

It was opening day for the Olympics at the Boys and Girls Club in West Monroe.

They taught Jesse some new dance moves, played games, and worked to unscramble words.

Pam Hudson, one of the teen leaders, says “They just want to have fun. Anytime they can run around and play games and have fun, their good.”

Jesse squared off with Hudson and put his basketball skills to the test. And Jesse says it didn’t go well, for him.

Two kids who were there for the ceremonies say the food, racing, and competition were their favorites.