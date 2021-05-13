Keller Williams Realty partners with Food Bank of NELA for a food drive Thursday

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Keller Williams Realty is partnering with the Food Bank of NELA today for a food drive to support “Red Day” at Keller Williams. “Red Day” is a day when all Keller Williams locations across the world give back to the community.

If you would like to drop off canned items, you can go to the Keller Williams location at 1390 Hudson Lane in Monroe or at 2 Dudes Brew & Que, Durrett Law & Title Ruston, Rain the Salon, and Anytime Fitness in West Monroe.

The food drive is going on from 8am to 12pm today, May 13. For more information, you can watch the interview above.