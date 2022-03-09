WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe, Keep West Monroe Beautiful, and the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced a grant opportunity available for businesses located within the city limits as part of the community campaign known as “Take West Monroe to the Next

Level.”

According to the city, “Take West Monroe to the Next Level” is a community campaign to encourage business owners, residents, nonprofit organizations, and people to take greater pride in West Monroe, particularly in the community’s appearance. The city reported that Keep West Monroe Beautiful would be offering grants this spring to businesses located within the City of West Monroe’s corporate limits.

The partnership is providing two 250 dollar grants and a 500 dollar grant to businesses to help take their business to the next level by improving the façade or exterior appearance of the property. The city reported project examples could include new paint, landscape, signage, and lighting. The city said a recipient must match the award dollar for dollar to receive the grants. Applications are due to Keep West Monroe Beautiful by Sunday, April 10, 2022.

For more information, send an email to info@kwmb.la.

“This campaign encourages people to look at all aspects of our community; homes, storefronts,

neighborhoods, waterways, public places,” West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said. “The campaign also encourages people to become actively involved in their community. If we work together, we can truly Take West Monroe to the Next Level.”

Contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at (318)-396-2600 or email mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov, for more information about this grant program.

