WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, August 14, 2022, there will be Kayaking at Kiroli Park in West Monroe, La. from 1 PM to 5 PM. There will be a $10 fee to rent from H2Go for 20 minutes.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Kiroli Park at 318-396-4016.