RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The local community is coming together once again during a trying time.

Karl Malone Toyota of Ruston is feeding truck drivers who are stuck in Ruston due to the winter weather.

Courtesy: Karl Malone Toyota of Ruston

In a Facebook post, Karl Malone Toyota of Ruston offered a warm cup of coffee and food to any drivers stuck in Ruston.

Local businesses like Super 1 Foods have helped out with food in order to help feed these stranded drivers.