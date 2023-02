UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — K9 Vader of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office has received a donation of body armor.

On February 11, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that K9 Vader has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified.