CALVIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, on April 15, 2023, at 10:50 PM, the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting through a 911 phone call. The shooting occurred at 4985 LA 501 North of Calvin, Louisiana.

Deputies and ambulance personnel responded to the shooting, and when they arrived, 51-year-old Kevin Chad Camp was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound. Camp is known for being the head softball coach at Calvin High School.

Camp was declared dead by the Winn Parish Coroner’s Office. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to this incident. The juvenile is currently being held at the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office.

