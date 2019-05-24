Justice for a mother and son Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MONROE, La. (5/24/19)-- A single piece of crime scene tape; the only thing left of a horrific crime scene; is attached to the gate of Anthony Miletello's home.

It was in this home Anthony's mother took her last breaths before her brutal murder. After two long weeks and a tireless investigation, two suspects are now behind bars.

"I was really upset that the people did that the way they did. The way that they murdered him...Anthony and his mother," said Donnie Griffith, one of Anthony's best friends.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 30-year-old Candance Beau Cooper and 20-year-old Toby Jackson in connection with the murders.

According to the warrant, Cooper and Miletello spoke online about trading a gun for drugs. Before luring Miletello over to her home, Cooper allegedly got Jackson involved,

According to the warrant, Cooper dropped off Jackson in the back of Miletello's home. Jackson entered the home with the intention of burglarizing it that's when he allegedly came into contact with Lolley and killed her.

"I know Renee was scared, I'm sure she was scared for her life, and her son was not there to protect her," said Griffith.

Miletello didn't know his mother was dead when he met Cooper at her place.

Jackson arrived shortly after and the three went to Stubbs Vinson Road in Swartz to shoot the gun before the trade.

That's when Jackson allegedly shot and killed Miletello.

"Sick individuals do stuff like this. It felt good to get justice. I'm very proud of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Department," said Griffith.

Both Cooper and Jackson are charged with second degree murder. Their next court date is unknown.

Both could face life without parole.