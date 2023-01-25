WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the Justice Department announced that it has concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe that the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (LDOC) routinely confines people in its custody past the dates when they are legally entitled to be released from custody, which violates the Fourteenth Amendment.

The department concluded the following:

LDOC denies individuals’ due process rights to timely release from incarceration.

LDOC’s failure to implement adequate policies and procedures causes systemic over-detentions.

LDOC is deliberately indifferent to the systemic over-detention of people in its custody.

For more than 10 years, LDOC has been on notice of its over-detention problem and has failed to take proper measures to ensure timely releases of incarcerated individuals from its custody. From January 2022 to April 2022 alone, 26.8 percent of the people released from LDOC’s custody were held past their release dates.

Of those over-detained people, approximately 24 percent were held over for at least three months. In just this four-month period, LDOC had to pay parish jails an estimated $850,000 in fees for the days those individuals were incarcerated beyond their lawful sentences.

At that rate, this unconstitutional practice costs Louisiana over $2,500,000 a year. As required by the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons (CRIPA), the department provided LDOC with written notice of the supporting facts for these findings and the minimum remedial measures necessary to address them.

The Constitution guarantees that people incarcerated in jails and prisons may not be detained

beyond their release dates, and it is the fundamental duty of the State to ensure that all people in its custody are released on time. Our investigation uncovered evidence of systemic

violations by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections that have resulted in the

routine confinement of people far beyond the dates when they are legally entitled to be released. We are committed to taking action that will ensure that the civil rights of people held in Louisiana’s jails and prisons are protected. We stand ready to work with state officials to

institute long overdue reforms. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division

Persons are legally incarcerated every day in America and are ordered by the court to serve

certain sentences primarily for punishment, deterrence and rehabilitation purposes. This ultimately benefits the individual, society and the criminal justice system. There is an obligation both to incarcerated persons and the taxpayers not to keep someone incarcerated for longer than they should be. This can be costly from a physical and mental standpoint for the incarcerated individual and a waste of money for the taxpayer. Timely release is not only a legal obligation, but arguably of equal importance, a moral obligation. We look forward to working with the Louisiana Department of Corrections to ensure that it has the policy and tools going forward to prevent overdetention from reoccurring. U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown for the Western District of Louisiana

The Justice Department initiated the investigation in December 2020 under CRIPA, which authorizes the Department to take action to address a pattern or practice of deprivation of legal rights to individuals confined to state or legal government-run correctional facilities.