CALHOUN, La. — A pedestrian was killed in Calhoun on Thursday morning after being hit by a train.

According to OPSO, the incident happened on Thursday morning near the 700 block of Owens Road in Calhoun, Louisiana. The pedestrian was apparently walking along the tracks when they were struck by the train.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

KTVE/KARD will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.