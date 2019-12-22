Jungle Bells takes over the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo

MONROE, La (12/21/19) — Families gathered at the Louisiana Purchase Zoo today for an early Christmas celebration.

Jungle bells is a free event the zoo puts on for kids to ride ponies, meet Santa Claus, and even play with real snow. This is the third year for the event.

Local sponsors put on Jungle Bells, giving each family free admission to the zoo and other attractions all day.

“The more people the better. It’s just great to see the people and they’re not spending money. They’re having fun with their families. Big smiles on their face. It touches our hearts and that’s why we do it,” said Jeff Guerriero, Attorney and Sponsor of Jungle Bells.

Local sponsors say they hope each year has more attendees with new attractions coming in the future. Kids received toys and candy throughout the day and sponsors donated bicycles to 50 kids who attended.