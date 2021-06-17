Juneteenth: The City of Monroe will close for half a day in honor of the new holiday

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe is joining the state offices and says they will close all city offices for half a day to honor Juneteenth becoming a legal holiday in Louisiana.

According to the city, all City of Monroe offices will close at noon on Friday, June 18th.

Beginning in 2022, all Monroe City offices will be closed to celebrate Juneteenth, the days the office is closed in the future will vary based on when the holiday falls in the week.

Governor John Bel Edwards signed HB 554 (Act 128) by Baton Rouge Rep. Larry Selders enacting the Juneteenth celebration into law and making it a permanent state holiday.

HB 554 goes into effect August 1, 2021 and designates the third Saturday in June as Juneteenth Day throughout the State of Louisiana, in honor of the day African Americans celebrate Emancipation Day.

Juneteenth is a day celebrating June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger led Union soldiers into Galveston, Texas bringing the news that the Civil War had ended and the Emancipation Proclamation had freed those enslaved nearly two and a half years earlier.