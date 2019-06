RUSTON, La. (06/27/19)-- Abigail Boothe is glad to have some sense of normalcy again. Parish Press the coffee shop where she works was seriously damaged by a tornado two months ago. "Half of our building was ripped off, and so there's no way of running a functioning business out of that," said Boothe.

But with the help of another ruston restaurant, Utility Brewing -- Parish Press didn’t have to completely close down, only relocate temporarily.