Juneteenth Celebration Kicks off With Richwood Parade

RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The town of Richwood has kicked off their Juneteenth weekend celebration with a parade led by mayor Gerald Brown.

“It’s fantastic that it is now a federal holiday. That’s great. But we don’ want to stop here. We want to continue to educate our young people and even the significance of what it means. And we got to keep pushing forward,” Brown said just before the parade was kicked off at 6:30pm.

“It’s a great opportunity for our people to come together. It’s good for the community and it’s good that we all learn our history especially the young kids,” said JaQuan Williams, a participant in the parade.

“I just want the people to enjoy the festivities. And to come out and to learn more about our history,” said the city of Richwood’s Alderman Janice Fleming.