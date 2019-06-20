Juneteenth celebrated across the ArkLaMiss as a day of commemoration

Breaking News
by: Ashley French

(6/19/19) – The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Museum invited students from New Visions Learning Academy out to take a look around the museum.
 

The museum houses different pictures and artifacts that paint a picture of the past.
 

The kids were also treated to a history lesson by a special guest.

“This is our fourth of July thats why Juneteeth is important, because June 19th is the day we all finally realized and knew and were aware of the fact that we are free,” said Mionne Destiny, Performer. 

The Northeast Louisiana African American Museum will be hosting a number of events celebrating Juneteenth this week, including a jazz event this Friday called Jazz’N.

The doors open at 7 p.m. You can get your ticket to the fun for $25 dollars. 
 

