JPCC brings in firetrucks to help the inmates cool off

JACKSON PARISH, La. — Power caused a bit of an uproar at the Jackson Parish Correctional center earlier yesterday.

Sheriff Andy Brown tells us, about 200 to 300 inmates were hot and began a disruption in one oc the cell blocks.

To address the issue, they brought in firetrucks to cool the inmates off, for about two to three hours in the recreational yard.

They also say they’ve been giving out water bottles for three days to keep everyone hydrated.

Electricity has since been restored and no injuries were reported as well as only minor damages were seen.