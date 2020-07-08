Jonesboro Woman Killed in Jackson Parish Crash

Jackson Parish, La. – Authorities with Louisiana State Police Troop F say they began investigating a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 147 last night, shortly after 8:00 PM.

According to Troop F, this crash claimed the life of 46-year-old Jennifer Westbrook of Jonesboro.

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan Titan, driven by Westbrook, was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 147 where it traveled off the highway and struck a tree.

The crash is still under investigation. However, authorities say Westbrook, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained and has been submit for analysis.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, Louisiana state police are urging all motorists to stay alert while driving.

Distracted and inattentive driving continues to be the leading cause of crashes in our state.

Louisiana State Police say a lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2020, Troop F Troopers have investigated a total of 27 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths.

