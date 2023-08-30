JONESBORO, La (KTVE/KARD) — A recall petition by the Fit-to-Fight for Justice and Equality group led by former mayor Leslie Thompson was overturned by the Court of Appeal.

Current mayor James Harris explains the situation. “They won a court case here at the district level that added 49 names back to the recall petition, which gave them more than enough names to have the recall done. It was taken by the state attorney general’s office to the court of appeals, which overturned that ruling. Now mind you, they turned in about 811 names; they had well over 100 names disqualified, and only 49 of those names were contested, and they were contested because they stated that the registrar of voters did not have the authority to remove names from the petition.”

Harris explained why Leslie tried to have him recalled. “He stated that there were some disparities with the voting machines, but the state did not receive any complaints; the secretary of state didn’t receive any of those complaints, and in his mind, those were some issues that happened, so he’s contesting his loss.”

Harris explains where he and the town go from here. “Same as we’ve always been doing; I’m not focused on that; that was just a distraction from what I’m trying to do and where I’m trying to take Jonesboro.”