Jonesboro man killed in overnight crash

JACKSON PARISH, La. — An overnight crash has claimed the life of a Jonesboro man.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop F, the crash happened shortly after midnight on November 27, 2019, on Louisiana Highway 4.

40-year-old Dustin Standford was driving west on Highway 4 when, for reasons still under investigation, Stanford lost control of his 1999 Chevrolet Suburban and ran off of the road. The vehicle began to overturn and Stanford, who was not restrained, was ejected from the vehicle. Stanford was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

State Police want to remind the public that buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

