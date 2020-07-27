Jonesboro man killed during rollover crash

JONESBORO, La. — A rollover crash on Sunday night claimed the life of a Jonesboro man, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened shortly before 10 PM on Sunday, July 26, on Louisiana Highway 4 just west of Jonesboro.

The investigation into the crash revealed that a 2001 Ford F-150, driven by 49-year-old Carlos Scott, was heading west on Highway 4 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle ran off of the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a culvert overturned several times, troopers say.

Scott, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. Scott was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Toxicology samples have been taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

