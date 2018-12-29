Jonesboro man arrested for drugs and a stolen gun

JACKSON PARISH, La. - (12/28/18) A Jackson Parish man has been arrested for drugs and guns.

Deputies arrested Terry Babers of Jonesboro Friday morning after executing a search warrant.

Deputies recovered a stolen firearm from a burglary reported earlier this year.

They also found 3.9 grams of Methamphetamine, approximately a pound of Marijuana, 34 Suboxone strips, and over $5,100 in cash.

Babers was charged with Possession of a Schedule I CDS, Marijuana with the intent to distribute, Possession of Schedule ll CDS Methamphetamine with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute, Possession of Schedule lll CDS Suboxone with intent to distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.

Bond has not been set at this time.

