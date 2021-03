MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jones McGinty Water System has issued a boil advisory.

According to the water system, they experienced a problem with water on Hopkins Hill Road, Zachary Road, Williams Road, and Marvin McKoin Road. The company says a water line was cut and pressure was lost.

The water company says because of this problem, they are issuing a boil advisory. If you are one of their water customers, you are asked to boil your water for one full minute before consuming it.