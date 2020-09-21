Jones McGinty Water System issues boil advisory

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jones McGinty Water System has issued a boil advisory for the entire water system

The water system says there was a main leak that is causing a loss of pressure to all customers.

They say the boil advisory is just a precaution and customers should boil their water for one full minute before consuming it.

