Jones McGinty Water System issues a boil advisory

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jones McGinty Water System has issued a system wide boil advisory.

According to the water system, they experienced a problem with a chlorine booster pump. They say the pump failed due to the extreme cold weather.

The water system says because of this they cannot guarentee the safety of the water, so they are asking their customers to boil their water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

The boil advisory will stay in place until it is rescinded by the Jones McGinty Water System.