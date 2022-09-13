FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – In a surprise move Tuesday morning Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced that quarterback Dak Prescott is not going on injured reserve status.

Prescott had surgery on his throwing hand on Monday afternoon and was expected to miss anywhere from six to eight weeks of the regular NFL season.

Tuesday’s move not to add Dak to the injured reserve list means the quarterback is expected to return within four weeks. Had he been placed on injured reserve league rules would have kept him off the field for a minimum of six weeks.

Jones made the announcement during his regular morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan radio in Dallas. The announcement suggests that Prescott’s injury might have been less serious than first thought.