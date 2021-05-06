Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H.W. Bush, dies

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2016, file photo, Jonathan Bush, talks at a campaign event at Mount Pleasant’s Memorial Waterfront Park with signs for his nephew, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. Bush, the younger brother of the late President George H.W. Bush and uncle of former President George W. Bush, died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Wade Spees/The Post And Courier via AP)

(AP) — Jonathan Bush, the younger brother of the late President George H.W. Bush and uncle of former President George W. Bush, has died. He was 89.

A spokesman for the Texas-based George & Barbara Bush Foundation says Jonathan Bush died Wednesday at his home in Jupiter, Florida.

He would have turned 90 on Thursday. In a post on Twitter, the foundation said he was “a fine gentleman and a noble soul.” Jonathan Bush worked in finance.

He was the last surviving of the family’s five siblings. Their father was Prescott Sheldon Bush, a U.S. senator from Connecticut from 1952 to 1963.