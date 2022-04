WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 29, 2022, the public is encouraged to join West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell for Parklet Day. The event will take place at the West Monroe City Hall parking lot from 11:30 AM to 1 PM.

The public visit the mayor and ask questions and learn more about the projects taking place in the community. For more information, call the City of West Monroe at 318-396-2600.