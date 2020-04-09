Johnny’s Pizza House says they’re now offering at home Pizza Kits

(KTVE/KARD) – According to Johnny’s Pizza House, families can now make their very own Johnny’s Pizza House pizza from your own home for just $11.99. The new product is available at every Johnny’s Pizza House for pickup or delivery.

Johnny’s Pizza House says each kit comes with a 16 oz ball of pizza dough, pizza sauce, and a large helping of pepperonis and mozzarella cheese. The kit also comes with instructions to help guide you but you may also add your own ingredients as well.

Courtesy: Johnny’s Pizza House

Johnny’s Pizza House President Melvin DeLacerda says, “With all of our days looking so differentr right now, we’ve explored how we could best support and show up for our communities in new ways. These pizza kits were one way we could continue our mission of providing quick and quality meals to our customers while also bringing a little bit of that Johnny’s joy into every home.”

