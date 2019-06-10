Johnny's Pizza House renews sponsorship of Alzheimer's Association of Louisiana Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. From left to right: Toby Paxton, Carolyn Tillman, Paulla Boulanger, Melvin DeLacerda, and Fred Moss IV. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. From left to right: Toby Paxton, Carolyn Tillman, Paulla Boulanger, Melvin DeLacerda, and Fred Moss IV. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. From left to right: Toby Paxton, Carolyn Tillman, Paulla Boulanger, Melvin DeLacerda, and Fred Moss IV. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. From left to right: Toby Paxton, Carolyn Tillman, Paulla Boulanger, Melvin DeLacerda, and Fred Moss IV. [ + - ]

(6/10/19) SHREVEPORT, La. -- Johnny's Pizza House renewed their sponsorship of the Alzheimer's Association of Louisiana with a check presentation today.

For the second year, Johnny's Pizza House will be serving as a regional sponsor for the Alzheimer's Association.

Today in Shreveport, Johnny's Pizza House President Melvin DeLacerda presented representatives for the Alzheimer's Association a $25,000 check.

Employee's say this cause is close to their hearts after Johnny's Pizza House founder, Johnny Hunstman, lost his battle against the disease in 2017.

Johnny's Pizza House is honored to be renewing their annual regional sponsorship of the Alzheimer's Association of Louisiana in an upcoming check presentation ceremony. Johnny's President, Melvin DeLacerda, will present the check to Alzheimer's Association representatives at Johnny's Pizza House located at 5795 La-1, Shreveport, LA at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 10th.

This will be the second year Johnny's Pizza House has served as a regional sponsor of the Alzheimer's Association. A cause close to heart for Johnny's employees after beloved founder, Mr. Johnny Huntsman, lost his battle against the disease in 2017. Alzheimer's is currently the sixth leading cause of death in Louisiana. As such, Johnny's Pizza House has made a commitment to help raise awareness of this disease and support the mission and efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

In addition to a regional sponsorship, Johnny's team members actively participate in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's events throughout the state. During the months of June and November, a portion of Johnny's sales are donated directly to the Association. This year, Johnny's Pizza House is offering limited edition #EndALZ cups and fundraiser cards for customers to purchase. Look for the Association at your local Johnny's, Friday, June 21st. Team members from the Association will be setting up tents at several Johnny's locations to help promote these fundraisers and raise awareness for the cause.

"We work closely with the Association throughout the year to provide support using as many channels and resources as possible," shared, Toby Paxton, Johnny's Pizza House's sponsorship coordinator. "Sometimes that comes in the form of team member participation and other times through fundraising. As we continue to move forward in our role as a sponsor, we hope to provide as much support as we can to the Association, and with the help of our communities, make an impact that leads to the end of this terrible disease."

