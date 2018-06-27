Joe Jackson, musical family patriarch, dead at 89

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN) - (6/27/18) Joseph "Joe" Jackson, the patriarch who launched the musical Jackson family dynasty, has died.

Jackson died Wednesday morning in a Las Vegas hospital. He was 89.

Jackson was the father and at times manager to pop stars Michael and Janet Jackson, along with the sibling-singing group, The Jackson 5.

