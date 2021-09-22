JOB FAIR: A look inside Louisiana Tech’s annual career fair

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech Career Center hosted their annual fall job fair for students to explore new opportunities in their career field. The event took place at Louisiana Tech’s student center right on their campus for students to attend and meet with different companies and recruiters who partnered with the university to provide job opportunities and internships for students across all majors.

“This has been very beneficial just to meet all these companies even if I don’t end up with something, just to talk to them and network,” says Julia Everette, La Tech Engineering student.

Kaylee Bourgeois, another La Tech Engineering student, says “We have a lot of different kinds of companies and different places to work, so, it’s really cool to see all the different places I can work and to network and to get my name out there, so, it’s an awesome opportunity.”

Recruiters at the event say they are there to help the students because they too were once in their shoes. Some of them that we spoke with said that it’s an excellent way for students to be exposed to the career opportunities available to them when they get their degrees.

Event organizers say this is a great opportunity for exposure to both job seekers and potential students to see the opportunities for them as they continue on their educational journey.