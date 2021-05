MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Three businesses with locations in the Monroe and West Monroe area are teaming up to host a job fair.

The flyer sent to us by a viewer says the job fair will be Thursday, May 20th at Goodwill Job Center located 3158 Louisville Avenue Monroe, Louisiana.

The open positions listed on the flyer are as follows: cooks, hosts, dishwashers, servers, cashiers, bakery workers, bartenders, and key holders.