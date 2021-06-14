JOB ALERT: Ollie’s is hosting another nationwide hiring event

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ollie’s, one of the largest retailers of closeout merchandise, is hiring across the nation.

According to a release from Ollie’s, they are holding a hiring event at all of their stores, including their location in Monroe, June 15, from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The company says they have several positions open and they are as follows: full-time, part-time, seasonal, and leadership positions.

The company says if you wish to apply you can go to the nearest location to you, or you can text APPLY to 33097.

Ollie’s say they offer competitive pay, benefits for full-time associates, paid time off, and a 20% employee discount.