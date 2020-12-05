JKC Cleaning Service offers businesses and residents a solution in fighting against COVID-19

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — If you’re an essential business still operating right now, keeping the office safe and free from the virus is likely a concern.

Covid-19 isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and as the world waits on a vaccine for our bodies, JKC Cleaning Solutions is already getting a head start on killing the virus as it disinfects interior spaces.

“With the major uptick in cases we have to be certain that we are protecting our families, our kids, our businesses,” JKC Cleaning Solutions, Markeith Cook said.

The local sanitizing company has been using a fogger to kill the virus. The disinfectant goes beyond just surface wiping as it is able to clean those areas that are typically hard to get to.

“Anywhere it makes contact it’s going to be affective. The chemical that I use is going to kill Covid in less than 5 minutes,” Cook said.

Michael Rice makes sure his employees at FayRays disinfect surfaces more often than normal but he’s booked JKC Cleaning Solutions for services every other week so that every corner of his restaurant is sanitized.

Rice says this is especially important because those who are asymptomatic can still carry the virus.

“It can go on tabletops. It can go into curtains. There’s no residual film,” Rice said. “It’s more of an obligation to my customers for me to do everything I can to keep them safe.”

Cook has built up a clientele beyond businesses. Local churches have also been contacting him for service and so have residents. For Franklin Massey, the service made sure nothing was left behind inside his home.

He and his wife had to quarantine for weeks after testing positive.

“My daughter is senior at UCA she was coming home and I wanted to get the house decontaminated before she came home,” Massey said. “It just smelled and felt a lot cleaner after being stuck in the house for two weeks.”

Cook says while the fogger does work, it’s up to the customers particularly homeowners to do their part in making sure the virus stays out.

“I would just let people know that once you get a cleaning like this to be responsible and limit your interactions with people,” he said.

Those we spoke with today believe that even if a vaccine does come, cleaning methods like this will become a thing of the future.

You can learn more information about below or by visiting JKC Cleaning Solutions Facebook Page.