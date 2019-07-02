Jimmie Davis State Park reopens in time for annual 4th of July celebration

JACKSON PARISH, La (07/02/19)- We have kept you updated on all the damage and recovery efforts from the tornado back in April. The Jimmie Davis State Park has decided to reopen with a big bang this fourth of July.

After working for months, certain parts of the park will finally be in operation.

The tornado in April did massive damage to the state park, uprooting many trees, destroying buildings, campgrounds, utility lines and even picnic tables and grills. But within weeks after, parts were cleaned up.



“The first thing we were able to open up was our north boat launch, that way our skiers and fishers could still get out and enjoy Caney Lake,” said Paul Florence, Park Manager at Jimmie Davis State Park.



In addition, the group camp opened and has already been booked for the next couple of months. However, the big question remained, would there be a fourth of July celebration?



“Generations of families have spent fourth of July at our beach, it’s been a very popular attraction for decades now,” said Florence.



With the help from many, you can expect a day at the beach.

“On top of our beach, our splash pad is operational for the kids to run and play in and cool off on. We have picnic tables and we have grills set up,” said Florence.



At 10 in the morning, there will also be a boat parade put on by the local marina and at 9 P.M. there will be a firework show off the spillway.



“Which will be right down from our beach and people can launch their boats and go out there and enjoy the evening watching fireworks,” said Florence.



Those who have played a role behind the scenes are ready to see the excitement in the community.



“Everybody, from the park staff all the way up to the offices of state parks in baton rouge and lieutenant governor, have been waiting for this day to happen. A park without customers is just kind of a sad place to be. It’s suppose to be people out here playing,” said Florence.



In the past, Jimmie Davis State Park has averaged around 2 thousand people on the fourth of July. There are hopes for the same turnout



“Since it’s kind of our grand reopening, we know things are different and it’s going to be different from what anybody’s ever seen before, but we are making it better and better every day,” said Florence.

The camp grounds, cabins, lodges and the south boat launch are still closed.

The park will open at 8 A.M. on Thursday and the beach will close at 8 P.M.

The park will remain open into this weekend.

