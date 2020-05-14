Coronavirus Information

Jesus the Good Shepherd School will be hosting a drive-thru graduation tomorrow

Local News

by: News Staff

Lisa Patrick, principal at Jesus the Good Shepherd School in Monroe, LA, is hosting a drive thru Graduation tomorrow, Thursday, May 14th at 5:30 for Kindergarten and 6pm for our graduating 6th grade classes.

The faculty and staff will line up in the Jesus the Good Shepherd Church parking lot tomorrow at 5:30 for the parade. The address for Good Shepherd is 900 Good Shepherd Ln. Monroe, La 71201.

