Jena man arrested for 2nd Degree Murder following a traffic stop in Grant Parish

GRANT PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday October 15 shortly after 7pm, deputies with the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a shooting on the 1500 block of Swan Street.

Per the release, the shooting claimed the life of an unnamed 29-year-old man from Jena. Deputies with the LPSO determined that the suspect is 32-year-old Brenton Miller of Jena.

A short while later, officers with the Creola Police Department pulled over a vehicle for speeding near US Highway 167 and Hwy 3225 and officers discovered that the suspect was Miller.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Grant Parish Detention Center on charges of 2nd Degree Murder and is pending extradition to LaSalle Parish.