Jarod Floyd celebrates 15 years with KTVE and KARD

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We here at KTVE and KARD are excited to celebrate 15 years of weather coverage with Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd.

We are lucky to have him on our team and we know you as viewers trust him and his mathematic abilities to bring you as many accurate forecasts as he can. He’ll be the first to tell you that it’s not an exact science and things can change around here at the drop of a dew point.

As a co-worker and a friend, we are so happy that he’s still here and still dedicated to serving this community. His willingness to disseminate accurate weather information to the most people at the same time is a drop in the ocean when compared to his passion for weather and serving this community.

“Jarod’s Weather leadership is a lifesaver, literally. We’re honored to have the BEST Meteorologist on our team,” says General Manager Randy Stone.

When questioned about Jarod, our News Director Rick Boone said, “We can always depend on him for everything!”

It goes without saying, Jarod, we love you and we are honored to serve alongside you.