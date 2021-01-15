Jackson Parish woman dies in mobile home fire

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies are investigating the circumstances that caused a mobile home fire in Cartwright.

Deputies say the mobile home fire claimed the life of the elderly female homeowner.

The Jackson Parish Ward 2 Fire Protection District was called out to Chapel Road around 10:15 a.m., on January, 14.

According to the fire fighters, the homeowner’s son saw the fire from across the street and tried to save his mother, but the front door was locked from the inside.

Deputies say the official cause of death and official identification are pending an autopsy, they believe the victim was the 85-year-old homeowner.



Investigators believe the fire started in the living room, near where the victim was found.

The official cause of the fire remains undetermined with the inability to rule out a potential unknown electrical malfunction in the ceiling area due to improper wiring.